Financials, gold stocks pull down Australian shares; rate concerns persist

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares saw broad-based losses on Monday, with ANZ Group leading declines in the financials index, while investors assessed the domestic central bank's hawkish monetary policy stance and geared up for crucial U.S. inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.4% to 6,948.800 points, logging its lowest close since Nov. 2. The benchmark closed 0.6% lower on Friday.

The Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) on Friday warned of "potential for further upside surprises to inflation", citing domestic cost pressures and hinted at further interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia, said that the market was awaiting the local wages and employment data due later in the week.

"If one or both prints are hotter than expected, it will raise the chances of another RBA rate hike, which will not be taken well by the market given last week's dovish RBA rate hike," he said.

In Sydney, the heavyweight financials index .AXFJclosed 0.5% lower, as ANZ Group ANZ.AX, one of the 'Big Four' banks, fell 3% to hit a two-week low, after reporting annual profit below estimates.

The sub-index finished at its lowest closing level since Nov.2.

Gold stocks .AXGD slid 1.3%, marking their fifth straight session of declines, as gold prices struggle against a firmer dollar. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX were down 2.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ added to the losses on the local bourse, dropping 0.9%, as oil prices eased globally on concerns over waning demand in the United States and China.

In company news, Australia's TPG Telecom TPG.AX ended talks with Macquarie-backed Vocus Group for the sale of some of its non-mobile fibre assets for about A$6.3 billion ($4 billion), sending its shares down 11.7%, to end at its lowest close since July 7.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,093.03, logging its lowest close since Nov. 2.

($1 = 1.5726 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

