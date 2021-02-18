FinServ Acquisition II, the second blank check company led by finance veterans targeting the fintech industry, raised $265 million by offering 26.5 million units at $10. The company offered 1.5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Certain anchor investors had indicated on $98 million worth of units in the offering.



The company is led by CEO and Director Lee Einbinder, who most recently served as Vice Chairman of Barclays, and President and Director Howard Kurz, who founded Lily Pond Capital Management in 2001 and currently serves as CEO. The pair's previous SPAC, FinServ Acquisition (FSRV; +76% from $10 offer price) went public in October 2019 and has a pending merger agreement with e-commerce fintech Katapult.



FinServ Acquisition II intends to target businesses in the fintech and financial services industries with equity values between $500 million and $2 billion, with a particular emphasis on businesses that are using technology to disrupt traditional financial services, asset management, specialty finance, insurance, and real estate services.



FinServ Acquisition II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FSRXU. Citi and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Financials-focused SPAC FinServ Acquisition II prices upsized $265 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

