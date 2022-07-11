Financials, energy stocks lift Australia shares higher; China COVID woes hit miners

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded on Tuesday, after sharp losses in the previous session, powered by gains in financials and energy stocks, though weakness in underlying prices over renewed COVID-19 curbs in China dented local miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.5% to 6,633.9 by 0045 GMT. The benchmark ended 1.1% lower on Monday.

Leading gains among sectors, financials .AXFJ, one of the top-weighted sectors on the benchmark, rose as much as 1.3% to hit their highest since June 14. All the 'big four' banks gained between 0.4% and 1.5%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed as much as 1.6%, even as oil prices fell. Index majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX strengthened 1.2% and 0.2%, respectively.

Technology sub-index .AXIJ, however, was a dull spot sliding as much as 0.7%. Growth stocks tracked overnight Wall Street weakness, as investors remained cautious over crucial inflation data that could set the tone for U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening. .N

Sector leaders Life360 360.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX dropped 4.7% and 3.1%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM followed suit, tumbling 0.9%, after iron ore prices took a hit on fresh coronavirus restrictions in the world's top steel producer China. IRONORE/

Parenti Global PRN.AX, Sayona Mining SYA.AX and 29 Metals 29M.AX were the top laggards on the sub-index, losing between 3% and 7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was largely unchanged, with investors focused on the central bank's rate decision due on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will likely deliver a third successive half-point interest rate hike this week in its most aggressive policy tightening on record, a Reuters poll found.

Shares of Telecom firm Spark New Zealand SPK.NZ jump as much as 2.8%, after the company said it would sell a 70% stake in its towers business for NZ$900 million ($550.35 million).

($1 = 1.6353 New Zealand dollars)

