Financials, energy stocks drag Australian shares lower amid interest rate concerns

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by losses in financial and energy stocks, while investors exercised caution amid increasing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.

The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed around 0.13% lower at 7,049.1 points. The benchmark has added 1% this week.

Investors largely focused on data this week that showed the U.S. consumer price index was unchanged in October and that the core rate was up 0.2%, weaker than anticipated, with market participants revising their forecasts for future Fed action. FEDWATCH

In Sydney, the heavyweight financials index .AXFJ fell 0.1%, their lowest level since Nov. 2. The sub-index marked two straight weeks of losses with shares down over 0.5% this week.

ANZ Group ANZ.AX led losses in the sub-index slumping by 0.5%. Westpac Banking WBC.AX shrunk 0.2% while National Australia Bank NAB.AX was flat.

Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said the high number of jobs created in addition to a jump in the Wage Price Index (WPI) meant that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) job was not necessarily done yet with rate hikes.

"This uncertainty over whether the RBA has more work to do on the interest rate front weighed on sentiment today, with financial stocks facing some headwinds in particular," he added.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.6% to their lowest level since May 4, to log its fourth consecutive week of losses, as oil prices sunk over worries of global oil demand following weak data from the U.S. and Asia. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX dropped 2.3% while Santos STO.AX fell around 0.1%.

Among other sectors, local mining stocks .AXMM rose 0.4% and gold stocks .AXGD gained 2.6%, tech stocks .AXIJ jumped nearly 0.4%, while healthcare stocks .AXHJ advanced around 0.3%.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell around 0.5% to 11,176.97 points. The benchmark clocked three straight weeks of gains, adding over 0.3% in value this week.

