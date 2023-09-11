News & Insights

Financials drag Australian stocks lower; US data in focus

September 11, 2023 — 09:52 pm EDT

Written by Shivangi Lahiri for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by declines in heavyweight financials stocks, while cautious investors awaited a key U.S. inflation data later in the week for cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.4% to 7163.7 by 0127 GMT. The benchmark index closed 0.5% higher on Monday.

Financial stocks .AXFJ fell 0.8%, with the "Big Four" banks shedding between 0.5% and 0.7%.

Mining stocks .AXMM led gains as they rose 0.2%, tracking copper and iron ore prices higher.

Sector majors BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX up 0.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Copper prices rose on Monday in the face of a stronger Chinese currency and a weaker dollar, while iron ore prices rebounded as sentiment lifted on Beijing's pledge to step up regulatory oversight. MET/LIRONORE/

The gold sub-index increased 0.5%, with sector heavyweights St Barbara SBM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX climbing 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks lost 1.5%, which led losses on the benchmark, with sub-index majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX declining more than 1%, each.

In corporate news, Santos STO.AXconducted a debt offering and successfuly priced a $850 million senior unsecured fixed rate bond.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark stock index .NZ50 fell 0.2% at 11,276.66, rebounding after declines on Monday.

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shivangi.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com;))

