Financials drag Australian shares lower; geopolitical concerns weigh

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched down on Wednesday, led by financials, with investors keeping an eye on cooling U.S. inflation numbers for clues on interest rate hikes, while reports of Russian missiles killing two people in Poland also dented sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell about 0.1% to 7,137.0 by 2358 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.1% lower on Tuesday.

Two people were killed in an explosion in a Polish village bordering Ukraine by a stray Russian missile, according to reports. U.S. and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm that the blast resulted from Russian stray missiles.

Data from the United States suggests inflation in the world's largest economy could be cooling down, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could soon curb its aggressive interest rate hike policy. MKTS/GLOB

However in contrast, the International Monetary Fund said Australia should continue to tighten its monetary and fiscal policy to control inflation despite of slowdown risks to economy.

Financials .AXFJ dropped 0.7%, with the "Big Four" banks losing between 0.3% and 1.7%. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX declined as much as 2.4%.

Separately, the Australian securities regulator suspended the licence of the local arm of FTX, as the Bahamas-headquartered crytocurrency exchange faces intense global regulatory scrutiny.

Healthcare .AXHJ and consumer .AXSJ firms were also among the top drags on the benchmark.

Miners .AXMM gained 0.8% after iron ore prices jumped as China eased some of its COVID-19 curbs. [IRONORE/}

Heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX gained between 0.8% and 1.6%.

Shares of gold and copper miner OZ Minerals OZL.AX were put on a halt early on Wednesday, pending announcement on a potential change of control transaction.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were up 1.4%, with Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX gaining 1.1% and 1.9%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.3% at 11,277.01.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.