WDS

Financials drag Australian shares lower; Block leads losses

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 23, 2023 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a second straight session on Friday and were set for a seventh straight weekly loss, with financials dragging the bourse, while payments firm Block Inc led losses after a short seller report.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.5% to 6,934.10 by 2347 GMT. The benchmark has slipped 0.9% this week.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX plunged 15.2%, leading declines on the bourse after Hindenburg Research alleged that the company overstated its user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs.

Financials .AXFJ fell 1.1% and were set for a fourth straight weekly loss, with the 'Big Four' banks dipping between 0.4% and 1.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 0.9% after oil prices fell. O/R

Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

On the other hand, gold stocks .AXGD advanced 0.9% after bullion prices extended gains to a second straight session. For the week, they have risen 6.7% so far, set for their best week since Jan. 6. GOL

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Local miners .AXMM climbed 0.3%, with Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX adding 1%.

Separately, aged-care operator Estia Health Ltd EHE.AX received a non-binding buyout proposal from Bain Capital for A$775.1 million ($517.77 million). Shares jumped 15.8% after the announcement.

IPH Ltd IPH.AX said it has established new network infrastructure and restored key system functionality, a week after reporting a data breach that affected a portion of its IT systems. Its shares were down 0.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,575.35.

($1 = 1.4970 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.