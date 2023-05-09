Financials drag Australian shares lower ahead of U.S. inflation print

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday led by the losses in financials and energy stocks, as cautious investors awaited key monthly U.S. consumer prices data that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO extended losses to slip as much as 0.4% to 7238.5 points by 1220 GMT.

Domestic lenders .AXFJ led the declines falling as much as 1.1%, set to snap a three-session rally.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX slipped between 0.4% and 5.0%.

Investor focus now shifts to the U.S. consumer prices data for April due later in the day, which will be seen as a crucial indicator of how well the world's largest economy is recovering.

The market expects the CPI index to have gained 0.4% in April from the month before and 5.5% from a year earlier on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Energy stocks .AXEJ retreated 0.5% even as oil prices ticked up, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX losing 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. O/R

Local miners .AXMM were down 0.2%, with mining giant Rio Tinto RIO.AX falling 0.4%.

However, ioneer Ltd INR.AX advanced 7.1% on signing a commercial offtake agreement with U.S.-based Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp DFLI.O for manufacturing of lithium carbonate in Nevada.

Bucking the trend, technology stocks .AXIJ advanced as much as 0.4%. Leading gains on the sub-index, Life360 360.AX and Megaport MP1.AX jumped 2.4% and 1%, respectively.

Appen Ltd APX.AX tanked as much as 19.4% after the AI training provider flagged a soft start to the year due to unfavourable economic conditions.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was largely unchanged.

