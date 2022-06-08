Financials drag Australian shares down; Crown Resorts rises on takeover approval

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, impacted by banking stocks extending losses after the central bank raised interest rates by the most in 22 years, while Crown Resorts climbed after gambling regulators approved its buyout by Blackstone.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.9% at 7,058.80 by 0039 GMT, on track to hit a three-week low. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Wednesday.

Market sentiment was dampened as Australia's four largest lenders hit multi-month lows, after the central bank's rate decision earlier this week spooked investors, triggering concerns of a housing market sell-off.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, fell 0.56% .MIWD00000PUS. In other key markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.2% to 28,298.39 and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 inched 0.1% lower.

In Australia, financials .AXFJ were the lead laggards on the local bourse, slumping 2.9% to hit more than a year low. The country's "Big Four" banks slid between 2.2% and 3.2%.

The metals and mining index .AXMM lost 0.2% on weak iron ore prices. Sector behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX retreated 0.2% each, while Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX was flat. IRONORE/

On the upside, oil prices jumped to a 13-week high on Wednesday and lifted energy stocks .AXEJ up 0.8%. Oil and gas major Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX rose 1.9%. O/R

Meanwhile, Crown Resorts CWN.AX advanced 1.9% after gambling regulators in the states of Victoria and New South Wales approved U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Inc's BX.N $6.3 billion takeover of the casino operator.

Magellan Financial Group MFG.AX jumped 4.3% as the fund manager brought forward the appointment of David George as chief executive officer and managing director to July 19.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,242.53.

($1 = 1.5513 New Zealand dollars)

