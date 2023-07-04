News & Insights

Financials drag Australia shares lower, recession woes bite

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid on Wednesday, with financials and energy stocks leading losses while almost all other major sub-indices traded in the red, as caution amid a gloomy global economic outlook and looming recession worries capped risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped as much as 0.3% to 7,259.8 points by 0042 GMT. The benchmark is on track to break a three-day winning streak.

Financials .AXFJ gave up as much as 0.6%, their worst session in over a week. The so-called "big four" banks lost between 0.2% and 0.5%.

Australia's central bank on Tuesday held interest rates steady saying it wanted more time to assess the impact of past hikes.

When interest rates are higher, banks make more money by taking advantage of the greater spread between the interest they pay to their customers and the profits they earn by investing.

Energy stocks .AXEJ retreated 0.7%, with oil majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX losing 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD struggled for direction and marginally rose by 0.03%.

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX lost 0.4%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX added 0.5%.

Miners .AXMM, on the other hand, advanced 0.1%, with Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX adding over 0.3% each.

Separately, shares of Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX jumped 0.6% after it announced the closure of its commercial winery, Karadoc, in north-west Victoria by mid-2024.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 is down 0.2% at 7,263.7 points. The benchmark is set to log its first session of losses in seven.

