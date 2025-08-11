Financial Wellness Expert: Money Can’t Buy Happiness, But These Money Secrets Might Help

Some people argue that money can’t buy happiness. While money might not guarantee happiness, once you pass a certain income level, how you manage your finances can absolutely affect your peace of mind.

Julie Guntrip, head of financial wellness at Jenius Bank, recently shared four key habits that can make a difference in how you feel about your finances. Here’s how she recommended shifting your mindset and routines so money feels less stressful and more supportive.

Learn the Basics So You Can Trust Yourself

Guntrip said financial education is one of the most underrated tools for reducing money stress. When you understand the basics, like how interest works or how credit affects your future, you start to filter information through your own values and knowledge.

When you understand the basics of money, you’ll be able to ask better questions and make choices that actually make sense for your life. You won’t need to rely on other people’s advice as much because you’ll know how to weigh the pros and cons yourself.

Use Budgeting as a Form of Self-Care

Many people hear the word “budget” and immediately think of boring spreadsheets. Guntrip sees it differently. She said budgeting is a way to gain clarity and confidence. When you know where your money is going, you start to feel more in control.

That sense of control is important, especially when life feels unpredictable. Budgeting can give you structure and help you stay calm when things get stressful. It also helps you spot spending patterns you didn’t realize were getting in the way of your goals.

Spend With Purpose

Guntrip said people should practice intentional spending. That means taking a second to ask yourself if a purchase is actually worth it. Not just in terms of price, but in terms of how much it supports the life you want to build.

When you spend intentionally, you can start freeing up money for things that really matter. For example, helping your brother pay off his student loans, taking your kids to Disneyland, or being able to retire early and invest more time in your personal projects.

That said, intentional spending doesn’t mean you have to cut out everything you enjoy. Just make sure your money is going toward things that truly add value to your life.

Focus on Your Own Path

It’s normal to feel like you’re falling behind when everyone around you seems to be hitting major milestones in their lives. But Guntrip said that comparing your money journey to someone else’s will only create unnecessary pressure.

Everyone’s on a different life journey and has different levels of financial support, so it’s unfair to compare yourself to others. Just because your friend seems like she has everything figured out or is in a better financial situation, doesn’t mean you’re a failure. The most important thing is to focus on your own goals. Take the time to think about what matters to you. Perhaps you prioritize having flexible work or saving for travel over owning a home. That’s fine. Your financial plan should reflect your values, not someone else’s highlight reel.

