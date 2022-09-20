Financial & Volatility: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street ended the day in green ahead of the Fed meeting. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 0.8% and DIA rose 0.7%, while QQQ moved 1% higher on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

IYF : Volume 2.98 Times Average

This financial ETF was in the spotlight as around 651,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 219,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IYF gained 1.1% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of the Fed’s expected rate hike that could have a big impact on transport ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. IYF has declined 7% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

VXX : Volume 2.73 Times Average

This volatility ETF was under the microscope as nearly 6 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 2.4 million shares and was impacted by VXX shedding 9.2% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on heightened volatility and uncertainty about the Fed’s rate hike. VXX has plunged 8% in a month’s time.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports



iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX ShortTerm Futures ETN (VXX): ETF Research Reports



iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.