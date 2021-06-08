US Markets
Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg News websites down

June 8 (Reuters) - Multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Finiancial Times, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down across the globe on Tuesday.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.

