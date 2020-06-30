Financial Times Names Nasdaq Chief Legal Officer A Top In-House Lawyer

The Financial Times has named John Zecca, executive vice president and global chief legal and regulatory officer at Nasdaq, as one of the top in-house lawyers in 2020, recognizing his digital savviness in developing innovative and competitive products.

The FT General Counsel report, which was compiled by RSG Consulting, the research arm of the Financial Times, recognizes 27 lawyers globally who stand out for their company leadership and influence, and whose guidance is becoming increasingly more critical in the wake of the pandemic.

Zecca, who was promoted to overall general counsel in 2019, has been at Nasdaq for nearly 20 years. He is responsible for overseeing legal services across Nasdaq, providing legal counsel to senior management, and aiding in market regulation.

Zecca leads a unique 215-person team comprised of lawyers, technologists, data scientists and one aeronautical engineer. As outlined in the report, “He has helped to develop various legal and technology innovations. They include a machine learning tool to process 46,000 Securities and Exchange Commission filings a year and Nasdaq’s surveillance technology, which is used to visualise trading patterns and detect market abuse.”

“John has always been the ‘go-to guy’ in Nasdaq’s legal department,” said Edward Knight, vice chairman of Nasdaq. “Whether it was a difficult regulatory problem or a complex cross-border transaction, I always knew where to go for innovation, leadership and focused action. He built strong teams and never stopped striving until the goal was met. Always showing a great mix of good humor, high intellect and a love of technology, he is what excellence at Nasdaq is all about.”

To read the full FT General Counsel Report, click here.