Financial Times editor Barber to step down after 14 years in charge

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Lionel Barber will step down as the editor of the Financial Times in January, ending a 14-year tenure that was marked by the sale of the newspaper to Japan's Nikkei and a huge push to online subscription.

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Lionel Barber will step down as the editor of the Financial Times in January, ending a 14-year tenure that was marked by the sale of the newspaper to Japan's Nikkei and a huge push to online subscription.

"I expect my successor to be announced shortly," he said in a statement. Barber has spent the last 34 years working at the salmon pink newspaper.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More