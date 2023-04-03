Financial Times acquires majority stake in medical publication Endpoints News

April 03, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

April 3 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Times said on Monday it had acquired a majority stake in medical news publication Endpoints News.

The deal, terms of which were undisclosed, will help the Nikkei-owned FT gain online readers in the United States and expand the coverage of the bio-pharma sector, the newspaper said in a statement.

Endpoints News, launched in 2014 and based out of Lawrence, Kansas, delivers news on the drugs and medical industry and has more than 163,000 subscribers.

The move is the latest in a strategy to grow FT's business in strategic areas, it said, and follows recent acquisitions of companies including economic development consulting firm Wavteq, events company TNW, content production company Alpha Grid and investment intelligence platform GIS Planning.

Lazard Ltd and law firm Lathrop GPM advised Endpoints, while PwC and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP advised the FT.

