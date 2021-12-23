Financial technology platform iCapital Network valued at over $6 bln after latest funding

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Financial technology platform iCapital Network said on Thursday it fetched a valuation of over $6 billion after raising $50 million in a funding round led by WestCap with participation from venture firms Apollo Global Management and Temasek.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.