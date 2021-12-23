US Markets

Financial technology platform iCapital Network valued at over $6 bln after latest funding

Manya Saini Reuters
Financial technology platform iCapital Network said on Thursday it fetched a valuation of over $6 billion after raising $50 million in a funding round led by WestCap with participation from venture firms Apollo Global Management and Temasek.

