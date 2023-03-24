Financial stocks drag European markets lower

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 24 (Reuters) - Bank and financial services stocks dragged European markets lower on Friday as concerns remained about the health of the sector, with news of a U.S. probe on Credit Suisse and UBS piling more pressure on the stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.9% by 0809 GMT, but a sharp recovery earlier this week put it on track for weekly gains.

Shares of Credit Suisse AG CSGN.S and UBS Group AG UBSG.S fell 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively, after Bloomberg News reported they are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI slipped 1.8% after Reuters reported the European Central Bank is pressing the bank to unwind its highly profitable business in Russia.

Overall, European banks .SX7P fell 2.3%, with Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE down 5.4% after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late the day before.

Financial services shares .SXFP were down 1.5%.

Flash readings of S&P Global's March business activity for the euro zone and UK will be released later in the day.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.