The Financial Stock I'd Recommend to Someone Who Has Never Invested Before

Key Points

Brookfield has been a very rewarding investment over the years.

Its shareholder letters contain a treasure trove of valuable investment insights.

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Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is one of my favorite investments. The global investment firm has made me a lot of money over the years. I expect it will remain a very enriching investment going forward, given the robust growth it still has ahead.

The value Brookfield provides for investors goes far beyond the rise in its stock price and dividend payment. The quarterly letters by CEO Bruce Flatt have taught me how to become a better investor. They're why I'd highly recommend the financial stock to someone who has never invested before.

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Brookfield's shareholder letters provide incredibly valuable insights. While you don't have to be a shareholder to read the letters, you'll want to be one after reading how the company stewards shareholder capital.

Brookfield's fourth-quarter letter to shareholders (opens as a PDF) contained many valuable insights, including the company's views on investing in AI. CEO Bruce Flatt wrote: "Our focus is not on predicting which models will win, which chips will dominate, or which applications will ultimately prove enduring. Instead, we are focused on the structural need for large-scale, long-duration infrastructure capacity to support the growth of AI, and on investing in the essential physical assets required to enable it."

Flatt believes we are in the early stages of a multi-decade investment cycle for AI infrastructure, with $7 trillion of investment required over the next decade. The company is capitalizing on this opportunity by partnering with the world's leading technology companies to build out the foundational infrastructure required to support AI. Among its initiatives was the launch of a dedicated AI infrastructure fund that aims to acquire up to $100 billion in AI infrastructure assets.

Investing insights like this have helped me shape my AI investment strategy of focusing on companies developing infrastructure. I believe Brookfield can help new investors become smarter and make a lot of money over the long term through its stock and other investments made by drawing on lessons from its shareholder letters.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Corporation and has the following options: short July 2026 $40 puts on Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.