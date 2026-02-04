The Financial Stock Big Money Managers Are Quietly Buying

Key Points

After performing strongly for most of 2025, SoFi Technologies shares began trading sideways late last year, and have started to trend lower.

However, just prior to this mixed price action, many well-known asset managers materially increased their positions in the digital-first financial services provider.

Only time will tell whether these investors remain long, or have made a sudden exit.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

During mid- to late 2025, shares in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were on a tear. Shares zoomed from under $10 to over $30 per share thanks to a series of promising quarterly results. In more recent months, however, bullishness has screeched to a halt.

Worse yet, after staying range-bound from September through January, this fintech stock has started to pull back, and now appears to be on a downward trajectory.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

SoFi has been a "meme stock" in the past, but institutional investors, many of whom bought into the stock last year, could be driving recent price action.

Even so, that may not necessarily mean it's time to follow their lead.

Numerous heavy hitters bought into SoFi last year

Based on 13-F filings for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2025, SoFi Technologies attracted a considerable amount of investor inflows from major asset managers. During the period, J.P. Morgan Chase increased its position by 18 million shares, to around 65 million shares, equating to 5.4% of shares outstanding.

Funds managed by BlackRock also upped their stakes during the September quarter. In total, the funds increased their position by around 13.5 million shares, giving the asset manager control of around 5.2% of SoFi's outstanding stock.

Alongside these asset managers, Wall Street trading firms like Susquehanna, Citadel, and Jane Street also increased net positions, to the tune of 10.6 million, 8.6 million, and 7.9 million shares, respectively.

Irrespective of Wall Street's angle, stay focused on the long-term bull case

In a few weeks, asset managers will release their next round of 13-F filings. It will be interesting to see if these asset managers have cut their positions, but based on recent quarterly results, SoFi's overall growth story appears intact.

SoFi continues to gradually grow its loan, banking, and financial services user base. As anticipated in earnings forecasts, incremental growth will result in further mid-double-digit earnings growth.

In turn, this could help the stock sustain its rich forward price-to-earnings ratio of 38.6, with shares continuing to climb in line with increased earnings.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.