Financial Services Getting a Tech Facelift in 2022

A slew of new technological advancements are coming to Financial services and portfolio management software in 2022. The biggest changes will be modernizing networks, edge computing, and decentralized infrastructure like Web3. This means a lot of financial technology will begin moving to the cloud. In addition, actual payment transactions will take place on the technological device and not through a central network, which improves efficiency and processing speed. This doesn’t come at a big cost either as it’s a more robust and safer technology for payments solutions. Finally, in a decentralized financial industry, anyone can turn their personal capital into collateral and extract yield others can borrow from eliminating financial middlemen.

Finsum: These are wild changes in decentralized finance but undoubtedly a couple of years off, however cloud computing is a game-changer for portfolio management software.

fintech

innovation

portfolio management

wealth management

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.