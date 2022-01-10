Personal Finance

Financial Services Getting a Tech Facelift in 2022

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Financial Services Getting a Tech Facelift in 2022

A slew of new technological advancements are coming to Financial services and portfolio management software in 2022. The biggest changes will be modernizing networks, edge computing, and decentralized infrastructure like Web3. This means a lot of financial technology will begin moving to the cloud. In addition, actual payment transactions will take place on the technological device and not through a central network, which improves efficiency and processing speed. This doesn’t come at a big cost either as it’s a more robust and safer technology for payments solutions. Finally, in a decentralized financial industry, anyone can turn their personal capital into collateral and extract yield others can borrow from eliminating financial middlemen.

Finsum: These are wild changes in decentralized finance but undoubtedly a couple of years off, however cloud computing is a game-changer for portfolio management software.

  • fintech
  • innovation
  • portfolio management
  • wealth management

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

    Developing a Student Loan Repayment Plan Once Forbearance Ends on May 1

    Jan 07, 2022

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Personal Finance

    Explore

    Most Popular