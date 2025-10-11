Financial Services Company Wealth Oklahoma Began Investing in Allison Transmission. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Formerly Stolper Co, Wealth Oklahoma bought 75,606 shares, estimated at $6.42 million based on the average price for Q3 2025.

The change represents nearly 2% of 13F reportable assets for Wealth Oklahoma.

Post-trade, Wealth Oklahoma's stake is 75,606 shares, valued at $6.4 million as of September 30, 2025.

The new position places Allison Transmission outside Wealth Oklahoma's top five holdings by reported U.S. equity exposure.

The former Stolper Co is a financial management company that merged with another financial services business to form Wealth Oklahoma in 2025. It initiated a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN), acquiring 75,606 shares in the third quarter, an estimated $6.4 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025, according to its October 10, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

Wealth Oklahoma disclosed the purchase of 75,606 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in its quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2025 (SEC filing). The new holding was valued at $6.4 million as of Q3 2025, with the transaction representing 1.9% of Stolper’s $330 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

What else to know

This is a new position; the stake now accounts for 1.9% of Wealth Oklahoma's 13F reportable assets as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing are as follows:

BRK-B: $18.96 million (5.75% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

JPM: $17.74 million (5.37% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

AAPL: $14.90 million (4.52% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

GOOGL: $11.92 million (3.6% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

COF: $10.73 million (3.25% of AUM as of Q3 2025)

As of October 9, 2025, Allison Transmission shares were priced at $81.02, down 18.4% over the prior year ending October 9, 2025 and underperforming the S&P 500 by 33.9 percentage points over the past year.

The company reported trailing 12-month revenue of $3.2 billion for the period ended June 30, 2025 and net income of $762 million for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Allison Transmission's dividend yield stood at 1.3% as of October 10, 2025. Shares were 35% below their 52-week high as of October 9, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.20 billion Net Income (TTM) $762.00 million Dividend Yield 1.33% Price (as of market close 10/09/25) $81.02

Company Snapshot

Allison Transmission designs and manufactures fully automatic transmissions and related parts for commercial, defense, and specialty vehicles. It also offers remanufactured transmissions and aftermarket support.

The company generates revenue primarily through product sales to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket services, including replacement parts and extended coverage.

Allison Transmission serves a global customer base of OEMs, distributors, dealers, and government agencies, with a focus on commercial vehicle and defense markets.

Image source: Getty Images.

Allison Transmission is a leading provider of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial and defense vehicles worldwide. The company leverages a broad distribution network and long-standing OEM relationships to maintain a strong position in the auto parts sector.

Foolish take

Founded in 1915, Allison Transmission is a veteran of propulsion systems technology. It's the world's largest manufacturer of medium and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, according to the company.

Allison Transmission's sales are down slightly year over year. Through the first half of 2025, revenue stood at $1.58 billion compared to $1.61 billion in 2024.

This lack of sales growth is a contributor to the company's share price decline, adding to its dismal 2025 outlook, which it slashed due to softness in demand in some of its end markets, such as for medium-duty trucks. Allison Transmission now expects 2025 revenue to come in between $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, down from $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.

With Allison Transmission shares hovering around a 52-week low, Wealth Oklahoma took advantage to initiate a position in the stock. This speaks to Wealth Oklahoma's belief that Allison Transmission can bounce back. This might be the case, given Allison's recent acquisition of Dana Incorporated, which provides drivetrain and propulsion systems in over 25 countries.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 9, Allison Transmission's valuation looks attractive, which also explains Wealth Oklahoma's purchase. The stock certainly looks like it's in buy territory.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: U.S. equity holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution or fund manager.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage, showing income return on investment.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM): A company that produces parts or equipment that may be marketed by another manufacturer.

Aftermarket services: Products and support provided after the original sale, such as replacement parts, maintenance, or extended warranties.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor or institution holds in a company.

Quarterly report: A financial statement filed every three months, detailing a company’s performance and financial position.

Distribution network: The system of intermediaries, such as dealers and distributors, through which a company sells its products.

Defense market: The sector focused on supplying products and services to military and government defense agencies.



JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Allison Transmission and Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.