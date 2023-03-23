Financial services company Stifel adds three former SVB partners

March 23 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp. SF.N said on Thursday it plans to add three former Silicon Valley Bank partners to expand its business serving early-stage companies.

Jake Moseley, Matt Trotter and Ted Wilson will join Stifel as managing directors and will immediately assume leadership roles in Stifel's Venture Banking Group, the company said in a statement.

Stifel's new managing directors were hired after the dramatic collapse of California-based tech lender Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

