US Markets
SF

Financial services company Stifel adds three former SVB partners

March 23, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp. SF.N said on Thursday it plans to add three former Silicon Valley Bank partners to expand its business serving early-stage companies.

Jake Moseley, Matt Trotter and Ted Wilson will join Stifel as managing directors and will immediately assume leadership roles in Stifel's Venture Banking Group, the company said in a statement.

Stifel's new managing directors were hired after the dramatic collapse of California-based tech lender Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SF
SIVB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.