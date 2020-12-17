Midwest Holding, which underwrites and markets annuities in the US, raised $70 million by offering 1 million shares at $70, the low end of the range of $70 to $74. At pricing, the company raised 3% less in proceeds than anticipated.



Midwest Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MDWT. The company is currently listed on the OTCQB under the symbol MDWT. Piper Sandler acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Financial services company Midwest Holding prices IPO at $70 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.