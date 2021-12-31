Financial Sector Update for 12/31/2021: MDRR,FCPT,DVA,CWBC

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing almost 0.8%.

Bitcoin was 0.7% lower, however, at $47,003 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.2 basis points lower at 1.502%.

In company news, Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) rallied Friday, recently climbing over 20%, after the property manager authorized a new, $2.4 million stock buyback program for the repurchase of up to 500,000 of its common shares at a maximum of $4.80 apiece.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) rose 1.1% in extremely light pre-holiday volume after Friday naming Richard Pimentel as its new chief financial officer, effective Jan. 3. The former CFO at CalPrivate Bank succeeds Susan Thompson, who is becoming the interim manager for Securities and Exchange Commission reporting.

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) was 0.4% higher this afternoon, reversing a small decline earlier Friday, after the real estate investment trust overnight announced its purchase of two restaurant properties in New York and Connecticut for a combined $5.4 million as well as a DaVita (DVA) kidney care property in Florida and a Caliber Collision location in Pennsylvania for $4.5 million and $3 million, respectively.

