Financial Sector Update for 12/31/2021: HUIZ, BITF, NILE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.17%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.14% lower, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.68%.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) said it has formed an environmental, social and governance committee to formulate ESG-related strategies and goals, identify and evaluate risks and impacts, as well as oversee initiatives and practices. Huize Holding was recently down more than 2%.

Bitfarms (BITF) was climbing past 2% as it reported a $100 million credit facility with Galaxy Digital backed by Bitcoin.

BitNile Holdings (NILE) said it obtained $52.2 million in secured debt financing through the sale of $58.4 million principal face amount of 10% original issuance discount promissory notes to accredited investors. BitNile shares were inactive.

