Financial Sector Update for 12/31/2021: AJX,FCPT,DVA,CWBC,MDRR

Financial stocks were moderately higher Friday in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing about 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index also gained 0.8% wjile the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) advanced 0.7%.

Bitcoin was 3.2% lower at $46,138, with its decline accelerating over the past hour, while the 10-year US Treasury yield was little changed at 1.51%.

In company news, Great Ajax (AJX) added 1.5% after the mortgage loan investment company said it plans to pay a special dividend of $0.10 per share from its 2021 taxable income on Jan. 25.

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) was 0.7% higher this afternoon, reversing a small decline earlier in tthe day, after the real estate investment trust overnight announced its purchase of two restaurant properties in New York and Connecticut for a combined $5.4 million, along with a DaVita (DVA) kidney care property in Florida and a Caliber Collision location in Pennsylvania for $4.5 million and $3 million, respectively.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) rose 0.8% in extremely light pre-holiday trading after naming Richard Pimentel chief financial officer, effective Jan. 3. The former CFO at CalPrivate Bank succeeds Susan Thompson, who will assume the role of interim manager for Securities and Exchange Commission reporting.

Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) rallied almost 17% after the commercial real estate investment firm authorized a new, $2.4 million stock buyback program for the repurchase of up to 500,000 of its common shares at a maximum of $4.80 per share.

