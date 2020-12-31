Financial Sector Update for 12/31/2020: NLY,CLSK,TRNO,PFMT

Financial stocks padded their mid-day gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, still was falling 0.7% shortly before Thursday's close.

In company news, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was hanging on to a narrow gain heading into Thursday's close after the investment house re-authorized its $1.5 billion stock buyback program running for another year through the end of 2021. The current share repurchase program expires on the close of business on Thursday.

Performant Financial (PFMT) dipped 1% after the insurer late Wednesday said it received a warning letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market that its stock is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select market after its closing price fell below the $1 minimum for more than 30 trading sessions in a row. The company has until June 21 to regain compliance.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) rose 1.5% after the real estate investment trust company Thursday announced its purchase of an industrial property in suburban Seattle for about $6.6 million. The 2.1-acre parcel is 100% leased to a single tenant, Terreno said.

CleanSpark (CLSK) declined fractionally, reversing a 5.8% gain earlier Thursday to a 20-month high of $30.73 a share that followed the company raising the FY21 revenue forecast for its recently acquired ATL Data Center unit, now expecting it to produce at least $10 million in bitcoin-based revenue during the 12 months ending next Sept. 30, up $2 million over its prior guidance. It also sees total revenue increasing 300% over year-ago levels to $30 million, largely due to the addition of more bitcoin miners and the recent rise for the cryptocurrency.

