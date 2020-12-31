Banking
GROW

Financial Sector Update for 12/31/2020: GROW, HRZN, PFMT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were little changed before markets open on Thursday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slightly lower, the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) declined 0.53%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was flat.

U.S. Global Investors (GROW) rose 4.8% after recently selling 10 million shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) was trading fractionally lower after providing a $15 million venture loan facility to Alula Holdings, a maker of home security systems.

Performant Financial (PFMT) was 3% lower after being warned by the Nasdaq Stock Market that it is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market after its closing price fell below the $1 minimum for more than 30 trading sessions in a row.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GROW HRZN PFMT XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Risks of Postponing Wellness Visits as a Result of #COVID19

    Grand Rounds Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ami Parekh joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the risks of postponing wellness visits as a result of #COVID19.

    Dec 18, 2020

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular