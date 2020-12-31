Financial Sector Update for 12/31/2020: GROW, HRZN, PFMT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were little changed before markets open on Thursday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slightly lower, the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) declined 0.53%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was flat.

U.S. Global Investors (GROW) rose 4.8% after recently selling 10 million shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) was trading fractionally lower after providing a $15 million venture loan facility to Alula Holdings, a maker of home security systems.

Performant Financial (PFMT) was 3% lower after being warned by the Nasdaq Stock Market that it is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market after its closing price fell below the $1 minimum for more than 30 trading sessions in a row.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.