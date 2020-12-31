Financial Sector Update for 12/31/2020: CLSK,TRNO,PFMT

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.8%.

In company news, CleanSpark (CLSK) rose about 1.6, giving back most of a 5.8% gain earlier Thursday to a 20-month high of $30.73 a share that followed the company raising the revenue forecast for its recently acquired ATL Data Center unit, now expecting it to produce at least $10 million in bitcoin-based revenue during its FY21 ending next Sept. 30, up from its prior guidance looking for an $8 million contribution this year. It also is projecting a 300% increase in total revenue over year-ago levels to $30 million, largely due to the addition of more bitcoin miners and the recent rise for the cryptocurrency.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) was narrowly higher after the real estate investment trust company Thursday announced its purchase of an industrial property in suburban Seattle for about $6.6 million. The 2.1-acre parcel is 100% leased to a single tenant, Terreno said.

Among decliners, Performant Financial (PFMT) dropped 5.4% after the insurer late Wednesday said it received a warning letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market that its stock is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select market after its closing price fell below the $1 minimum for more than 30 trading sessions in a row. The company has until June 21 to regain compliance.

