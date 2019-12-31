Banking
WEI

Financial Sector Update for 12/31/2019: WEI, NHLD, HKIB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.10%

BAC: -0.17%

WFC: Flat

C: -0.20%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were flat to lower pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Weidai (WEI), which was declining by more than 5% after booking lower core earnings for Q3 after a decline in loan facilitation service fees weighed on revenues.

(+) National Holdings (NHLD) was gaining more than 6% in value as it reported Q4 net income attributable to common shareholders of $800,000, swinging from a net loss of $2.0 million a year ago.

In other sector news:

(=) AMTD International (HKIB) was unchanged after it posted H1 earnings of HK$2.67 ($0.34) per share, up from HK$1.21 per share in the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WEI NHLD HKIB JPM BAC

Latest Personal Finance Videos

#TradeTalks: Gifting Platform to Help Pay Down Student Debt

Pillar is an app that can help pay down student debt and Michael Bloch, Founder & CEO of Pillar, sits down with Jill Malandrino to discuss how students can take advantage.

Dec 23, 2019
See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular