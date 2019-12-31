Financial Sector Update for 12/31/2019: WEI, NHLD, HKIB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.10%

BAC: -0.17%

WFC: Flat

C: -0.20%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were flat to lower pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Weidai (WEI), which was declining by more than 5% after booking lower core earnings for Q3 after a decline in loan facilitation service fees weighed on revenues.

(+) National Holdings (NHLD) was gaining more than 6% in value as it reported Q4 net income attributable to common shareholders of $800,000, swinging from a net loss of $2.0 million a year ago.

In other sector news:

(=) AMTD International (HKIB) was unchanged after it posted H1 earnings of HK$2.67 ($0.34) per share, up from HK$1.21 per share in the prior-year period.

