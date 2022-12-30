Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, ENVX, DBD, MUFG, SMFG, MFG

Financial stocks were down in Friday premarket activity, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was dropping 2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was rising 1.8%.

Enovix (ENVX) was increasing more than 4% after naming Raj Talluri as chief executive officer and president, starting Jan. 18.

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) was declining 1.4%. The company said it closed on several new loan transactions, providing the automatic teller machines manufacturer with $400 million in new capital.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) will all hike rates on their housing loans, effective January 2023, according to Reuters. Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui and Mitsubishi UFJ advanced 0.5% and 0.4% respectively, while those of Mizuho declined 0.7%.

