Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2022: FUTU, DBD, CIXX, CIX.TO

Financial stocks were drifting lower in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 1.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.5% to $16,530, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.0 basis point to 3.845%.

In company news, Futu Holdings (FUTU) slid more than 31% after the Hong Kong-based online broker said it was fully cooperating with Chinese regulators probing cross-border transactions involving investors in mainland China. In a statement, the company said it was "proactively" working with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to ensure compliance with all applicable rules and regulations.

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) dropped 1.4% after the ATM and financial software company late Thursday night said it has closed on several new loan transactions providing $400 million in new capital.

CI Financial (CIXX) fell 2.6% after the Canadian asset manager said it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange next month amid plans to spin off its US subsidiary into a stand-alone company through an upcoming initial public offering of stock. Following the IPO, stock for the two companies will trade on their respective home markets, it said.

