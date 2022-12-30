Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2022: CTO,FUTU,DBD,CIXX,CIX.TO

Financial stocks pared a slim portion of their Friday declines, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) sliding 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 1.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.3% to $16,545, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.4 basis points to 3.879%.

In company news, CTO Realty Growth (CTO) still was 0.6% higher, giving back most of a nearly 2% morning gain, after the real estate investment trust announced its purchase of The Collection at Forsyth, a mixed-use property built in 2008 in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, for $96 million. The company used proceeds from its recent $65.6 million stock offering and its revolving loan facility as well as available cash to fund the transaction, it said.

Among decliners, Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) dropped 1.4% after the ATM and financial software company late Thursday night said it has closed on several new loan transactions providing $400 million in new capital.

CI Financial (CIXX) fell 2.1% after the Canadian asset manager said it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange next month amid plans to spin off its US subsidiary into a stand-alone company through an upcoming initial public offering of stock. Following the IPO, stock for the two companies will trade on their respective home markets, it said.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) slid almost 32% after the Hong Kong-based online broker said it was fully cooperating with Chinese regulators probing cross-border transactions involving investors in mainland China. In a statement, the company said it was "proactively" working with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to ensure compliance with all applicable rules and regulations.

