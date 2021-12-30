Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2021: MSTR,JEF,FTFT,GWGH,COLB

Financial stocks turned little changed shortly before Thursday's close, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% but the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also reversed course, falling 0.1%, although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was posting a 0.6% gain.

Bitcoin was falling 0.2 at $47,543 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.8 basis points lower at 1.515%.

In company news, Microstrategy (MSTR) climbed 1.5% after disclosing its purchase of 1,914 bitcoins since Dec. 9 for $94.2 million, or an average of $49,229 each, according to a pre-market filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company Thursday also said it sold 167,759 of its common shares to Jefferies (JEF) between Dec. 9 through Wednesday night, generating around $94.2 million in gross proceeds, through an existing open-market sales agreement with the broker.

Columbia Banking System (COLB) added 0.4% after the bank holding company late Wednesday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of its common and preferred shares, purchase contracts, warrants and debt securities. Net proceeds from any future offering would be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

GWG Holdings (GWGH) rose 2% after the alternative assets manager Thursday said it regained compliance with Nasdaq stock listing requirements after holding its annual shareholder meeting on Dec. 17, or about two weeks ahead of a year-end deadline for the meeting.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) jumped more than 23% higher after the financial software firm said it launched a new division to run its blockchain sector business, including its planned bitcoin mining farms in the US and Paraguay as well as its cryptocurrency trading and asset management business in Dubai.

