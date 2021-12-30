Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2021: FTFT,GWGH,COLB

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin was little changed at $47,666, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.1 basis points lower at 1.522%.

In company news, Future FinTech Group (FTFT) jumped 35% higher after the financial software firm said it launched a new division to run its blockchain sector business, including its planned bitcoin mining farms in the US and Paraguay as well as its cryptocurrency trading and asset management business in Dubai.

GWG Holdings (GWGH) rose 3.6% after the alternative assets manager Thursday said it regained compliance with Nasdaq stock listing requirements after holding its annual shareholder meeting on Dec. 17, or about two weeks ahead of a year-end deadline for the meeting.

Columbia Banking System (COLB) added 0.5% after the bank holding company late Wednesday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of its common and preferred shares, purchase contracts, warrants and debt securities. Net proceeds from any future offering would be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

