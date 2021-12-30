Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2021: COLB, MFIN, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.14% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.46% higher, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.37%.

Columbia Banking System (COLB) was slipping past 4% after it filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf offering of various securities.

Medallion Financial (MFIN) said the US SEC's charges against it, alleging violations of federal securities laws, were "unfounded," and the company will defend against them. Medallion Financial was slightly higher recently.

The Shanghai office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission approved HSBC Holdings' (HSBC) deal to acquire the remaining 50% in its venture HSBC Life China, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. HSBC was recently advancing marginally.

