Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2020: TSC, AFG, GBCI, AMTB

Financial stocks pared a portion of their earlier advance in afternoon trade, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, TriState Capital Holdings (TSC) was 3.5% higher Wednesday after the bank holding company said it has completed a $40 million private placement of nearly 2.8 million common shares to Stone Point Capital at $14.44 apiece and 650 shares of 6.75% series C perpetual non-cumulative convertible non-voting preferred stock at $100,000 each and also purchased by Stone Point, boosting the total amount raised to $105 million.

American Financial Group (AFG) rose almost 2% after Zacks Investment raised its stock rating for the property and casualty insurance carrier to outperform from neutral previously and also increased its price target for American Financial shares by $8 to $100 apiece.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) was 1% higher after declaring a special dividend of $0.15 per share, payable to investors of record on Jan. 8.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) was 1.5% lower, reversing a nearly 2% advance that followed the bank holding company late Tuesday saying it will record $3.5 million in charges against its Q4 financial results after 31 employees agreed to voluntary early retirements as part of cost-cutting efforts to lower its costs by about $9.7 million per year. The bank holding company also will take a $1.8 charge during the current quarter to account for one-time, involuntary termination expenses.

