Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2020: GBCI, ISBC, AMTB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.31% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.69% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) was unchanged after saying it will pay a special dividend of $0.15 per share, effective Jan. 19 to shareholders registered on Jan. 8.

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) was flat after announcing that it has extinguished $1 billion in wholesale funding with an average rate of 2.01%.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) said 31 long-term eligible employees have taken voluntary early retirements as part of the company's efforts to streamline operations and better align its operating structure with its business activities. Amerant Bancorp was inactive in recent trading.

