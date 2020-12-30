Banking
GBCI

Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2020: GBCI, ISBC, AMTB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.31% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.69% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) was unchanged after saying it will pay a special dividend of $0.15 per share, effective Jan. 19 to shareholders registered on Jan. 8.

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) was flat after announcing that it has extinguished $1 billion in wholesale funding with an average rate of 2.01%.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) said 31 long-term eligible employees have taken voluntary early retirements as part of the company's efforts to streamline operations and better align its operating structure with its business activities. Amerant Bancorp was inactive in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GBCI ISBC AMTB XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Risks of Postponing Wellness Visits as a Result of #COVID19

    Grand Rounds Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ami Parekh joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the risks of postponing wellness visits as a result of #COVID19.

    Dec 18, 2020

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular