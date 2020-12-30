Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2020: AFG,AMTB,GBCI

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, American Financial Group (AFG) rose almost 2% after Zacks Investment raised its stock rating for the property and casualty insurance carrier to outperform from neutral previously and also increased its price target for American Financial shares by $8 to $100 apiece.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) was nearly 1% higher after declaring a special dividend of $0.15 per share, payable to investors of record on Jan. 8.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) was 1% lower, reversing rose a nearly 2% advance that followed the bank holding company late Tuesday saying it will record $3.5 million in charges against its Q4 financial results after 31 employees agreed to voluntary early retirements as part of cost-cutting efforts to lower its costs by about $9.7 million per year. The bank holding company also will take a $1.8 charge during the current quarter to account for one-time, involuntary termination expenses.

