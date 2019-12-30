Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2019: MUFG, BAP, JPM, GS, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.44%

BAC: +0.51%

WFC: +0.54%

C: +0.48%

USB: -0.30%

Most financial majors were gaining in pre-market trading Monday.

In other sector news:

(=) Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (MUFG) was flat after saying its main banking subsidiary, MUFG Bank, will post a one-off charge of about JPY207.4 billion ($1.9 billion) in its fiscal Q3 profit because of losses on shares of its Indonesian banking unit, PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Tbk.

(=) Credicorp (BAP), the parent company of Banco de Credito del Peru, was unchanged after saying it received notification from Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores (SMV), which oversees the Peruvian securities market, of a sanctioning process against the company.

(+) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) have adjusted the way they conduct operations in the $1.2 trillion US repo market while easing the impact of regulatory burdens, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. JPMorgan was slightly higher, while Goldman Sachs was flat in recent trade.

