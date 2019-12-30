Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2019: BSBR,MUFG,BAP

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.13%

BAC +0.16%

WFC 0.00%

C +0.43%

USB +0.16%

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were also down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining over 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Banco Santander (BSBR) climbed nearly 3% after the Brazilian bank company late Friday declared a 579% increase in its interim dividend over its most recent distribution, rising to BRL0.86701797107 per common share compared with its BRL0.12766104468 per share dividend during the previous quarter and payable Feb.21 to investors of record on Jan. 3.

In other sector news:

(+) Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (MUFG) was little changed after saying its MUFG Bank banking subsidiary will post a one-time, $1.9 billion charge against its Q3 financial results because of a decline in the value of its PT Bank Danamon subsidiary in Indonesia.

(-) Credicorp (BAP) declined fractionally after the parent company of Banco de Credito del Peru said it was being sanctioned by securities regulators in Peru after failing to disclose its political contributions between 2011 to 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.