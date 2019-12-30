Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2019: BRG,BSBR,MUFG,BAP

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.23%

BAC -0.41%

WFC -0.45%

C -0.11%

USB -0.17%

Financial stocks turned narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding nearly 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were dropping over 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was declining over 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) was slightly more than 1% higher in late Monday trade after the real estate investment trust Monday authorized a $50 million stock buyback program. Bluerock also indicated some of its executives and board members could sell a portion of their equity holdings back to the company through Rule 10b5-1 transactions.

In other sector news:

(+) Banco Santander (BSBR) climbed nearly 3% after the Brazilian bank company late Friday declared a 579% increase in its interim dividend over its most recent distribution, rising to BRL0.86701797107 per common share compared with its BRL0.12766104468 per share dividend during the previous quarter and payable Feb.21 to investors of record on Jan. 3.

(+) Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (MUFG) was slightly lower after saying its MUFG Bank banking subsidiary will post a one-time, $1.9 billion charge against its Q3 financial results because of a decline in the value of its PT Bank Danamon subsidiary in Indonesia.

(-) Credicorp (BAP) declined fractionally after the parent company of Banco de Credito del Peru said it was being sanctioned by securities regulators in Peru after failing to disclose its political contributions between 2011 to 2016.

