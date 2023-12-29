Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2023: LMFA, BKU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently unchanged.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.2%.

LM Funding America (LMFA) was gaining more than 11% after saying it has sold Symbiont.io's blockchain technology for $2 million to Platonic Holdings.

BankUnited (BKU) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share, payable on Jan. 31 to shareholders on record as of Jan. 12. BankUnited was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.