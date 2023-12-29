News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2023: LMFA, BKU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 29, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently unchanged.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.2%.

LM Funding America (LMFA) was gaining more than 11% after saying it has sold Symbiont.io's blockchain technology for $2 million to Platonic Holdings.

BankUnited (BKU) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share, payable on Jan. 31 to shareholders on record as of Jan. 12. BankUnited was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

