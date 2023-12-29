News & Insights

Banking
BYN

Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2023: BYN, BGC, UPST, TROW

December 29, 2023 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks fell in late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) easing 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 1.2% to $42,077, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 2 basis points to 3.87%.

In economic news, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index reading declined to 46.9 in December from 55.8 in November, indicating contraction, which is in line with other regional manufacturing data already published.

In corporate news, Banyan Acquisition (BYN) completed a business combination with Pinstripes to take the dining and entertainment brand public on the NYSE, the companies said Friday. Banyan shares slumped 9.1%.

BGC Group (BGC) jumped 8% after the company said it expects revenue will be at the higher end of its Q4 guidance range.

Upstart (UPST) tumbled 7.2% after a regulatory filing overnight showed Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the lender's stock earlier this week.

T. Rowe Price (TROW) Chief Executive Officer Rob Sharps said he expects company prospects to improve after the asset manager's heaviest year of outflows in history, the Financial Times reported Friday. T. Rowe Price shares fell 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYN
BGC
UPST
TROW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.