Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2023: BGC, UPST, TROW

Financial stocks fell in Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each dropping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 1.6% to $41,923, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 3.7 basis points to 3.887%.

In economic news, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index reading declined to 46.9 in December from 55.8 in November, indicating contraction, which is in line with other regional manufacturing data already published.

In corporate news, BGC Group (BGC) jumped 5.6% after the company said it expects revenue will be at the higher end of its Q4 guidance range.

Upstart (UPST) tumbled 8.1% after a regulatory filing overnight showed Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the lender's stock earlier this week.

T. Rowe Price (TROW) Chief Executive Officer Rob Sharps said he expects company prospects to improve after the asset manager's heaviest year of outflows in history, the Financial Times reported Friday. T. Rowe Price shares fell 1%.

