Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2022: FUTU, ARBK, BITF, BITF.TO, MSTR

Financial stocks eased slightly from their intra-day highs, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both rising around 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 2.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.1% to $16,602, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.2 basis points to 3.835%.

In company news, Futu Holdings (FUTU) was hanging on for a 1.6% gain late in Thursday trading, earlier rising almost 5%, after the Hong Kong-based online broker and wealth manager said it was postponing its planned dual primary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange while it clarifies unspecified matters with the exchange. The company did not say when it expects to resume its bid with Chinese authorities.

Argo Blockchain (ARBK) climbed more than 23% after saying it completed the sale of its Helios facility in the Texas Panhandle region to Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY.TO) for $65 million.

Bitfarms (BITF) turned 0.3% lower, reversing a nearly 4% morning advance, after the Canadian cryptocurrency miner promoted Chief Operating Officer Geoffrey Morphy to CEO, effective immediately and succeeding co-founder Emiliano Grodzki, who is remaining a director on the Bitfarms board.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) edged down 0.1% after Jefferies cut its price target for the digital assets company by $30 to $110 and also reiterated its underperform stock rating.

