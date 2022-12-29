Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2022: FAS, XLF, FAZ, BITF, GS, JPM

Financial stocks were increasing premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ticking up 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) climbed more than 1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining 1.9%.

Bitfarms (BITF) said Emiliano Grodzki has resigned as chief executive of the company, leading to the promotion of Geoffrey Morphy, its president and chief operating officer, to the role of president and CEO. Shares of the company were 1.1% higher in recent premarket activity.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was gaining 0.6% as a Bloomberg News report said Chief Executive Officer David Solomon mentioned in a year-end message the pursuit of layoffs in the first half of January as part of efforts to cut costs.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) has been reportedly sued by US Virgin Islands for allegedly ignoring its former client Jeffery Epstein's sex trafficking, Bloomberg reported, citing a court filing. Shares of the company were inching up 0.4%.

