Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2022: ARBK, BITF, BITF.TO, MSTR

Financial stocks were advancing during Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.3% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 2.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.2% to $16,620, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.4 basis points to 3.833%.

In company news, Argo Blockchain (ARBK) climbed 4.3% after saying it completed the sale of its Helios facility in the Texas Panhandle region to Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY.TO) for $65 million.

Bitfarms (BITF) turned 1.4% lower, reversing a nearly 4% morning advance, after the Canadian cryptocurrency miner promoted Chief Operating Officer Geoffrey Morphy to CEO, effective immediately and succeeding co-founder Emiliano Grodzki, who is remaining a director on the Bitfarms board.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) fell 1.4% after Jefferies cut its price target for the digital assets company by $30 to $110 and also reiterated its underperform stock rating.

