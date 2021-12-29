Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2021: MFIN,UBER,LYFT,FNWD,FYFL,STWD

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was rising 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.4% after the National Association of Realtors reported a surprise 2.2% decline in its pending home sales index during November compared with market expectations looking for a 0.6% advance.

Bitcoin was 0.5% lower at $47,654 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 5.8 basis points higher at 1.539%.

In company news, Medallion Financial (MFIN) was sinking almost 27%, partially rebounding from an early 58.5% slide to a 14-month low share price, after the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged the specialty lender and chief operating officer Andrew Murstein engaged in a pair of fraudulent schemes to artificially inflate its stock price after its core business of making loans to taxicab owners was hobbled by the rise of alternative ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT).

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) fell 1.9% after the bank holding company said it has now received all of regulatory approvals needed for its proposed merger with Royal Financial after the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions recently signed off on the deal. The transaction remains subject to various closing conditions.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) has turned 0.2% higher this afternoon, reversing a narrow decline earlier Wednesday, after its parent company announced a purchase of a majority stake in the assets owned by Houston-based residential development company Land Tejas. Financial terms were not disclosed.

